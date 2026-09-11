‘It happens’: Deepti Sharma unfazed by India’s fielding concerns ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2026 final

The Indian women's cricket team are gearing up for what will be their record 10th final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. India qualified for the final with a 40-run win over Bangladesh in the first semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, and will await the winner of the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, despite maintaining a 100 per cent record in the lead-up to the final, fielding issues still remain for the Women in Blue.

In the semi-final against Bangladesh, the Indians dropped as many as four catching opportunities.

However, Deepti isn't reading too much into India's fielding concerns, and admits that the Women in Blue are geared up for Sunday's final.

Deepti Sharma unfazed by India's fielding lapses “As a team in fielding, we have been doing good [work in training]. We are doing practice sessions, taking catches, as well as [ground] fielding also,” Deepti said at the post-match press conference in Dubai on Thursday.

“I think that it will be a day here or a day there; it happens. But we are always up for the finals as a team in all three departments,” the 29-year-old added.

The all-rounder was once again on top of her game against Bangladesh, as she scored 13 runs from six deliveries before registering figures of 3/26.

“Whenever I get an opportunity in batting, I always trust that I can contribute in batting also. So I’m glad (about the) few balls I got to hit today.

“It always gives me confidence. Either bowling first or batting first doesn’t matter to me, but I always contribute as an all-rounder for the team," Deepti said regarding her performance.

India will face either Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the final on Sunday, as the two rivals go head-to-head in the second semi-final on Friday. When asked which team she would prefer facing in the final, she took a neutral stand. “Actually, it depends on their result," she said.

“Our team does not take any team lightly. Does not matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team about how we can do better in every game," she added.