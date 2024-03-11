‘It hurts a lot at the moment’: England's Head Coach Brendon McCullum looks back at India series
Brendon McCullum reflects on England's tough cricket series in India, emphasizing the need for adaptation and adjustment after facing defeats despite an initial win.
Brendon McCullum has shared his insights after a tough cricket series in India. England began with a win, showcasing an aggressive style known as “Bazball". Yet, they faced defeat in the next four matches.
