Brendon McCullum reflects on England's tough cricket series in India, emphasizing the need for adaptation and adjustment after facing defeats despite an initial win.

Brendon McCullum has shared his insights after a tough cricket series in India. England began with a win, showcasing an aggressive style known as “Bazball". Yet, they faced defeat in the next four matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England's head coach believes these setbacks call for reflection and potential changes in strategy. The series highlighted England's need to adapt, especially when under pressure from India's strong performance, he said.

Also Read: Ashwin's mother collapsed after he claimed 500th wickets Despite the series loss, McCullum views this as a chance for England to evolve. He stressed the need for adjustment and the positive outcomes of facing such challenges. This series not only tested England's current strategies but also highlighted areas for development, promising a stronger team in future competitions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sometimes you can get away with things, but when you're exposed in the way we have been in the back end of this series in particular, it does require some pretty deep thinking and some adjustment to make sure we're staying true to what we believe in," McCullum told BBC Sport.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma attends Himachal sports event at 5:30 AM England's initial success in Hyderabad faded as India won four consecutive matches. The series outcome was a first under McCullum's guidance where England didn't come out on top. He pointed out the team became more cautious as the series progressed, which he attributes to the challenges posed by India's players.

“If anything. we got more timid as the series went on and that was because of the pressure that was applied to us by the Indian line-up," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

McCullum remains hopeful The absence of Harry Brook was felt deeply by England. McCullum. However, he remains optimistic. He foresees improvement as they prepare for the upcoming series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. This experience, though painful now, is seen as valuable for the team's growth.

Also Read: ‘Paisa kamao’: Former cricketer slams Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan "A lot of good will come out of this tour. I'm 100% positive about that. We will be a better cricket team for the experience although it hurts a lot at the moment," McCullum said.

