India captain Suryakumar Kumar Yadav admitted he is hurt by the fact that he hasn't done well in ODIs to be in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting next month in Pakistan and Dubai. Suryakumar, who is the captain of the Indian T20I side, hasn't been named in the squad for the ODIs against England.

With the range of shots at his arsenal, Suryakumar is one of the most devastating batters in the world of cricket at the moment. However, the right-hander couldn't replicate his T20I credentials in the 50-over format, scoring just 773 runs in 37 ODIs at an average of 25.76.

Asked if his omission from ODIs against England and Champions Trophy squad hurt him or not, Suryakumar was pretty straightforward with his answer. “Why would it hurt?” asked the Indian captain on the eve of the India's first T20I against England on Tuesday.

“If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that. And at the same time, if you see the (CT) squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them,” he added.

The 30-year-old was quick enough to accept his own failure in ODIs. “It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there,” he said.

England announce playing XI for 1st T20I Meanwhile, England have announced their playing XI for the first T20I. Gus Atkinson, who last played a T20I on December, 2023, returned after 13 months into the side which also has the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. This will also mark the start of Brendon McCullum's era in the white-ball format as England head coach.