‘It seems god has entered…’ - Kid's wild celebration of Virat Kohli's autograph takes internet by storm - viral video

The focus has been on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ever since the former India captain set their foot on the Australian soil on October 16 for a three-match ODI series that starts on Sunday. Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli returned to the Indian dressing room for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The joy of the fans were evident when Kohli hit the ground running at Perth's Optus Stadium. Among them, a young fan's celebration of Kohli's autograph went viral on social media. In the video, that was circulated in huge numbers, the young kid looked super excited after getting an autograph on his cap as he ran around the park.

The Indian team arrived in Perth in two batches on Wednesday and Thursday. Both Rohit and Kohli batter for 30 minutes at the nets. After their net session, Rohit was having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir while Kohli and bowling coach Morne Morkel engaged in a serious discussion. The Indian team will train on Friday and Saturday.

Following the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, Kohli shifted to the United Kingdom with his family. Since then, the former India captain has been training in England to kepe his fitness game ready. In fact, during India's Test tour of England, Kohli didn't even came to see any of the five matches.

As far as Rohit is concerned, the 38-year-old went through a transformation and shed a lot of weight. Post that, the right-hander trained at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the videos of which are there on public domain.

