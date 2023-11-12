Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli smashed his record-equaling 49th century in ODIs, leveling 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar for the iconic milestone while playing against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the entire cricketing community applauded Kohli, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis when asked if he would like to pass on his tribute to the Indian batter, had replied, “Why I would congratulate him?"

After a dismal performance in the World Cup, the Sri Lankan returned home. In 9 league matches, Sri Lanka won only 2 matches. After landing in the home town, Mendis opened up on his response over Kohli's century and said he was 'wrong' in his response.

"On that day I went to the press conference and I was not aware that Virat had scored a century, When suddenly that journalist asked that question, I didn’t know what to say, and I didn’t understand the question clearly. Scoring 49 ODI tons is not an easy job to do, Virat is one of the most brilliant cricketers in the world, I realized what I said was absolutely wrong," he said, as quoted by Sri Lanka's Asian Mirror.

Recognizing the need for a more composed response, Mendis said, "I now feel I shouldn't have reacted the way I did."

Kohli's on equaling Sachin: Kohli had said he felt 'honoured' to equal "hero" Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds.

“Tendulkar's tweet is quite special," Kohli had said. "It's all too much to take in for now. It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record. He's perfection with the bat. It's an emotional moment. I know the days I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. To receive appreciation from him means a lot to me."

