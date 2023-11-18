It was tough but…: Rohit Sharma on Mohammed Shami's comeback

India's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday hailed Mohammed Shami performance throughout the tournament saying that the way he worked on his game for the past few months ‘says a lot about him’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was tough for Mohammed Shami not to be part of the World Cup initially. He was there to help Mohammed Siraj, and it shows his quality. We told him why he wasn't part of it and he worked in nets. The results are showing and say a lot about him," Rohit told reporters ahead of the final match against Australia.

Mohammed Shami's comeback After missing out on the first half of the tournament, Shami set the World Cup on fire with his lethal spells. Having played just six matches, he has taken 23 wickets at an average of 9.13 and a strike rate of 10.91. His best bowling figures of 7/57, also the best by an Indian in World Cups, came against New Zealand in semis. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Shami's seam position, accuracy, yorkers and pace have been a nightmare for opponents this tournament. He has been fantastic against left-handers, having a bowling average of just 4 against them and conceding just 32 runs in 52 balls against them. Eight of his 23 wickets have been from left-handed batters. The pacer could be key in neutralising the threat of aggressive openers David Warner and Travis Head.

Unbeaten in 10 games of the ICC World Cup, Rohit and Co. will meet Pat Cummins' Australia in the summit clash of the 50-over spectacle. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the summit clash in Ahmedabad, Rohit lauded pacer Shami for his sensational comeback in the Indian team at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. An unfortunate injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya paved the way for pacer Shami to be a part of India's world-class fast-bowling lineup at the World Cup.

