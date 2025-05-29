'It was very important for us to be in the top two': Rajat Patidar reflects on RCB finishing on second in IPL points table

New Delhi, [India], May 29 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar emphasised the importance of RCB finishing in the top two, as planned.

He highlighted the team's need to recover quickly, including rest during travel, and mentioned the positive mindset and recovery of the team after their last fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)on Tuesday, in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma arguably played the knock of his life and lifted RCB to a handsome victory as they overcame LSG with a six-wicket triumph in the final group stage game of the 18th season IPL.

After this win, RCB finished the group stages second in the points table with 19 points and booked a place in Qualifier-1 to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday.

"It was very important for us to be in the top two. That's what we had planned for, and having achieved that, it is a big boost for RCB. We have less time before our next match, so we will look to recover quickly and take a nap while travelling. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and recovering well from the last game in Lucknow," Rajat Patidar said, according to a press release from RCB.

RCB seamer Josh Hazlewood also spoke about the importance of finishing in the top two for RCB, giving them a second chance. He acknowledged Punjab Kings as a tough opponent, especially playing at their home ground, where they have an advantage.

"Yes, it's important to be in the two. I think in this format, it helps to have two bites of the cherry. Someone goes off, and they win the game, and all of a sudden, you are out, after so long at the top. (Punjab Kings) is a tough opposition, and we are playing at their home ground where they have played quite a number of games this season. So, they'll know the conditions well," Josh Hazlewood said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani. (ANI)