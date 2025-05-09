‘It was very scary’; IPL cheerleader narrates harrowing tale after PBKS vs DC match called off amid IND-PAK tensions

A female cheerleader narrated a harrowing experience during the Indian Premier League clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals clash on Thursday after the encounter in Dharamshala was called off midway at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Punjab Kings were 122/1 after 10.1 overs when the floodlights in the stadium went off. While initially everyone thought it to be a power failure, but it was identified as blackout following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot due to India's ongoing military conflict with Pakistan.

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025 called off

Immediately the entire stadium was evacuated with IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal in the centre of the evacuation process. During the evacuation, cheerleader shared a video on social media, narrating the whole situation in Dharamshala.

"So basically, the whole stadium in the middle of the game was evacuated, and it was very scary. Everyone was just screaming bombs coming. It is still very, very scary. We want to really go out of Dharamsala, and I hope the IPL people are going to look after us. This is very, very scary. I don't know why I am not crying. I think I'm still in shock [as to] what's happening," said the cheerleader in the video.

BCCI arranges special train to transport players Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport players from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and the entire broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi. The decision was taken in light of the prevailing situation in the state and the logistical challenges.

Also Read | BCCI to arrange special train to evacuate players, officials from Una