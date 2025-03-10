Pakistan has long been a top destination for international cricketers, but for India, playing there has remained a distant dream since 2012 due to political tensions between the two nations.

As a result, despite Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India played all their matches in Dubai.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma led India to a historic triumph, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With this victory, India became the most successful team in Champions Trophy history, securing their third title.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja felt India's victory would have been more sweeter had they won the final in Lahore. For the unknown, the Champions Trophy 2025 final was scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore if India had not qualified for the summit clash.

“Shoutout to the fans as well because every player that I've talked to who's been there, they've enjoyed being there. The people of Pakistan have also come out in numbers,” Ajay Jadeja said on Sports Central's ‘The Dressing Room’ show.

“Their team didn't do as well as they would've liked, but they've still kept that thing, and it's been a happy moment and a great tournament. I was just wishing that if India had won this in Lahore, it would've been even better. It would've been a victory beyond just the sport,” Ajay Jadeja said.

Controversy at Champions Trophy 2025 final Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy 2025 ended in another fresh controversy after no Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official was spotted during the final presentation ceremony. This irked former Pakistan players like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

Also Read | Champions Trophy presentation controversy: Akhtar decries lack of PCB officials

“From what I have learnt, the chairman wasn't well, but the people from the PCB who were present in the final were Sumair Ahmad and Usman Wahla. These two guys were present, but neither of them was on the stage,” former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said on the same show.

"The question now is that we were the hosts, weren't we? How come even the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board or whoever it may be who was representing that chairman was not on the stage? Was he not invited on the stage?

“I don't know what the story is, but it definitely looked odd to me as well while sitting here. It was very important to have a Pakistani on the stage. Even if he didn't present the cup for the medal, somebody should have been there,” he added.