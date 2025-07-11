Italy seal historic T20 World Cup 2026 qualification despite Joe Burns & Co suffer defeat to Netherlands

Italy have secured their maiden T20 World Cup qualification next year despite their nine-wicket loss to Netherlands in the final match of the European Qualifiers on Friday at the Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague. Having already stunned Scotland on Thursday, Italy had already put a foot forward towards their maiden entry in the global event.

However, it was Italy's superior net-run rate that allowed them to advance to the main event depsite Jersey's stunning win over Scotland earlier on the day. Ranked 32 in the world, Italy finished on five points, level with Jersey, but its the net-run rate that helped the Azzurri.

With the win, Netherlands finished on top of the table with six points.