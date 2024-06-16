Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy score after 8 overs is 108/1

9 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Livemint

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 108/1 after 8 overs, Joe Burns at 32 runs and Anthony Mosca at 1 runs

Italy vs Romania Live Score, Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024Premium
Italy vs Romania Live Score, Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Simar Cricket Ground, Rome

Italy squad -
Anthony Mosca, Joe Burns, Justin Mosca, Marcus Campopiano, Syed Naqvi, Gareth Berg, Harry Manenti, Kevin Kekulawala, Thomas Jack Draca, Zain Ali, Gian-Piero Meade, Samaru Weerasinghe, Crishan Kalugamage, Damith Kosala, Jaspreet Singh, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Sukhwinder Singh
Romania squad -
Ali Hussain, Luca Petre, Muhammad Moiz, Rameez Khan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Adrian Lascu, Cosmin Zavoiu, Ravindra Athapaththu, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Anand Rajshekara, Satwik Nadigotla, Aftab Kayani, Manmeet Koli, Pratham Hingorani, Shantanu Vashisht, Sukhkaran Sahi

16 Jun 2024, 07:23:58 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 108/1 after 8 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Joe Burns 32 (18)
Anthony Mosca 1 (1)
Romania
Vasu Saini 1/29 (2)

16 Jun 2024, 07:22:28 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Justin Mosca is out and Italy at 106/1 after 7.4 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: OUT! c Taranjeet Singh b Vasu Saini.

16 Jun 2024, 07:21:58 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Vasu Saini bowling . Italy at 106/0 after 7.3 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

16 Jun 2024, 07:18:28 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 99/0 after 7 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Joe Burns 30 (16)
Justin Mosca 66 (27)
Romania
Taranjeet Singh 0/20 (2)

16 Jun 2024, 07:15:27 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Taranjeet Singh bowling . Italy at 95/0 after 6.1 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

16 Jun 2024, 07:14:28 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 91/0 after 6 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Joe Burns 28 (13)
Justin Mosca 60 (24)
Romania
Vasu Saini 0/20 (1)

16 Jun 2024, 07:13:58 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Joe Burns smashed a Four on Vasu Saini bowling . Italy at 91/0 after 5.5 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

16 Jun 2024, 07:13:28 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Joe Burns smashed a Four on Vasu Saini bowling . Italy at 87/0 after 5.4 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

16 Jun 2024, 07:11:58 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Joe Burns smashed a Four on Vasu Saini bowling . Italy at 81/0 after 5.2 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

16 Jun 2024, 07:11:28 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Vasu Saini bowling . Italy at 75/0 after 5.1 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

16 Jun 2024, 07:08:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 71/0 after 5 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Justin Mosca 55 (22)
Joe Burns 14 (8)
Romania
Taranjeet Singh 0/12 (1)

16 Jun 2024, 07:08:27 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Taranjeet Singh bowling . Italy at 70/0 after 4.5 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

16 Jun 2024, 07:06:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Taranjeet Singh bowling . Italy at 64/0 after 4.2 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

16 Jun 2024, 07:03:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 59/0 after 4 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Joe Burns 12 (6)
Justin Mosca 45 (18)
Romania
Adrian Lascu 0/34 (2)

16 Jun 2024, 07:03:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Joe Burns smashed a Six on Adrian Lascu bowling . Italy at 58/0 after 3.5 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

16 Jun 2024, 07:02:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Six on Adrian Lascu bowling . Italy at 51/0 after 3.3 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Six! Played towards square leg.

16 Jun 2024, 07:01:27 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Six on Adrian Lascu bowling . Italy at 45/0 after 3.2 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

16 Jun 2024, 07:01:27 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Six on Adrian Lascu bowling . Italy at 39/0 after 3.1 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

16 Jun 2024, 06:58:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 33/0 after 3 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Justin Mosca 26 (14)
Joe Burns 5 (4)
Romania
Manmeet Koli 0/25 (2)

16 Jun 2024, 06:58:27 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Manmeet Koli bowling . Italy at 32/0 after 2.5 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

16 Jun 2024, 06:57:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Manmeet Koli bowling . Italy at 28/0 after 2.4 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

16 Jun 2024, 06:57:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Manmeet Koli bowling . Italy at 24/0 after 2.3 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

16 Jun 2024, 06:56:27 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Four on Manmeet Koli bowling . Italy at 20/0 after 2.1 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

16 Jun 2024, 06:54:57 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 16/0 after 2 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Justin Mosca 9 (8)
Joe Burns 5 (4)
Romania
Adrian Lascu 0/8 (1)

16 Jun 2024, 06:51:26 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Joe Burns smashed a Four on Adrian Lascu bowling . Italy at 13/0 after 1.3 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

16 Jun 2024, 06:49:27 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Italy at 8/0 after 1 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score:
Italy
Justin Mosca 7 (6)
Joe Burns 0 (0)
Romania
Manmeet Koli 0/8 (1)

16 Jun 2024, 06:49:26 PM IST

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Justin Mosca smashed a Six on Manmeet Koli bowling . Italy at 7/0 after 0.5 overs

Italy vs Romania Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

16 Jun 2024, 05:56:02 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024

Italy vs Romania Match Details
Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 between Italy and Romania to be held at Simar Cricket Ground, Rome at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

