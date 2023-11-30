'It'd be madness if India pick a team..': Andre Russell asks selectors to pick Rohit, Kohli in T20 World Cup squad
He even stated that though the young Indian players will give Kohli and Rohit a good fight, however, there are few better options than them when it comes to crunch situations.
West Indies all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders' key player Andre Russell on 30 November suggested the Indian selectors include Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the squad for next year's T20 World Cup, reported Hindustan Times.
