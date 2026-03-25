‘It’s all fine' — Mayank Yadav raring to go for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 after long injury layoff

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav says he is "fit and ready" to give it his all in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Yadav rose to fame during IPL 2024, when he displayed his raw pace and aggression in front of fans. He collected seven wickets from four matches that season and went on to make his T20I debut against Bangladesh later that year.

He collected four wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 6.91 that series, but his rise was marred by injuries.

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In IPL 2025, Yadav played just two matches due to a recurring back injury. He had missed the first half of IPL 2025, but returned to action in the second half, collecting two wickets from two matches.

Also Read | Injury-prone pace sensation Mayank Yadav attains 90 per cent bowling fitness

However, the back injury came back to haunt him, and he was ruled out for the rest of the season. He underwent surgery last year and spent close to nine months at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), where he focused on rehabilitation and training.

Mayank Yadav on his back injury " I had a stress fracture in my back, which is why I was out for a long time. I am 100% ready right now; my injury is completely fine. I had surgery last year after the two matches I played in the IPL. It's all fine. The physios and the trainers at the CoE did a brilliant job, and I'm able to bowl at 100% after the surgery," the 23-year-old told Cricbuzz.

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"I was a bit concerned about how my bowling would be post-surgery, but it's back on track," he added. The New Delhi-born cricketer expressed satisfaction with the significant improvement he has made thanks to the rehabilitation.

“Not just physically, but mentally as well. The work I've put in over the last 8-9 months during rehab has been significant. It takes a lot of effort, especially since this was my first major surgery, so it was a very different situation for me.”

He added, “There were a lot of restrictions at the start, but once things began to improve, I was able to do what I wanted. So, overall, it was quite good, I would say. Whatever happened, it turned out well.”

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Mayank Yadav acknowledges LSG's trust The right-arm pacer appreciated LSG’s backing, particularly during his injury setbacks.

Yadav said that his aim in the upcoming IPL 2026 season is to help LSG clinch their maiden title. Since making their IPL debut in 2022, LSG have made the playoffs twice, in 2022 and 2023. They failed to make the final on both occasions.

However, LSG finished seventh in both 2024 and 2025, failing to make the playoffs.

"I think they have shown complete trust in me, whether I'm injured or playing. Especially the owner (Sanjiv Goenka) - he has helped me a lot. Even during rehab, he would message me to check how things were going, how my body was feeling. So, I think the franchise has played a huge role, and the amount of trust they've shown in me is remarkable," he said.

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He hopes to be available for every game in IPL 2026. "I just want to be available for all the games this season. And one more thing - I want to win the (IPL) trophy," he said.