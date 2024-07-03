'It's coming home': Special Air India chartered flight arrives in Barbados to bring back team India
Air India chartered flight rescues Men in Blue and media personnel stuck in Barbados post T20 World Cup win. BCCI plans special flight after Hurricane Beryl disrupts travel. Rohit Sharma's team clinches victory after 17 years, prompting retirements and conclusion of Rahul Dravid's coaching era.
A special Air India chartered flight has arrived at Barbados Airport to take the Men in Blue home, who have been stranded in Barbados after winning the T20 World Cup on June 29. The Air India flight had to be sent to the Caribbean islands owing to flight cancellations due to Hurricane Beryl.