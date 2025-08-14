Its just unbelievable how Gill led India in England: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Former India batter Yuvraj Singh feels Shubman Gill's performance on the recent England tour was nothing short of unbelievable, especially considering the question marks over his batting in overseas conditions heading into the five Test series.

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Test series recently, Gill scored four centuries and finished as the leading run-scorer with 754 runs. The feat made him the first Asian batter to score 700-plus runs in a Test series in a SENA country, and helped the visitors draw the five-Test series 2-2.

Gill, 25, led a young side on the tough tour after three Test stalwarts -- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashiwn -- quit the longest format in quick succession, leaving a vacuum in the side.

"There were a lot of question marks over his overseas record. The guy (Gill) became the captain and scored four Test hundreds. It's just unbelievable that when you're given responsibility, how you take it," Yuvraj told ICC Digital on the sidelines of the '50 Days To Go' Women's Cricket World Cup event.

"So, very proud of them (Indian team). I certainly feel it's a win for us, although it's a drawn series, because it's a young team. And it's not easy to go and play well in England and prove yourself."

Despite being hit by injuries to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, and their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah playing only three games to manage his workload, India's determination was on show as they pulled off a thrilling six-run win in the fifth Test at Oval to level the series.

Yuvraj, who has mentored Gill, added that the Indian team took on the challenge head on even without the likes of Kohli and Rohit.

"It's just fantastic because I felt when you have a young team going to England, it's a lot of pressure. You're filling the boots of somebody like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not easy. The guys took it head-on."

He also praised the efforts of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, whose marathon partnership helped India draw the fourth Test in Manchester.

"The moment in the tournament was when India drew the Test series. I've never seen, in a very long time, Washington and Jadeja got hundreds and drew a Test match," he said.