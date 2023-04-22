Mahendra Singh Dhoni is definitely one of the cricket legends whose entire career is like a poetry, with each stanza says a lot about how beautifully he has written his each phase in the world of cricket.

The 41-years-old is playing his last Indian Premier League season and until now has been part of 240 matches. However, MSD believes that post this season also he will cherish every moment he spent with 4-time winning team Chennai Super Kings.

"[I am] Definitely old, you know, you can't really shy away from that. Whatever said and done, it's [the] last phase of my career," Cricinfo quoted Dhoni as saying post leading SCSK to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

Giving special credit to loyal and vigorous support of his fans in Chennai, MSD had previously said many times that playing for the team (CSK) which has such fans is like a blessing and a huge responsibility too.

"However long I play, it's very important to enjoy the IPL. After two years, it has been a case where they [the crowd] can come [and] enjoy the game. It's a full house, they have the new stand, so it feels good to play here," he said.

"And I said at the start of the tournament, we haven't played in Chennai a lot, we have only played like six seasons. So it feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection, and they always stay back to hear me out," he added.

In this current season, CSK has played 6 matches, out of which it won 4 and lost 2. The team is standing at the third spot in the IPL points table.