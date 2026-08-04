‘It's my fault’ - Ben Stokes takes complete responsibility of Brendon McCullum's exit as England men's Test team coach

The whole cricket fraternity came to a standstill when Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of England's home Test series against New Zealand last month. Having being appointed as the Test captain in 2022, Stokes along with head coach Brendon McCullum reshaped England's approach in red-ball cricket - playing aggressive and with intent.

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However, two weeks after Stokes announced his retirement, McCullum was sacked from his red-ball job with fellow New Zealander Stephen Fleming taking over. Joe Root has been reappointed as England Test captain. McCullum's sacking comes after England's recent poor show.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum steps down as England men's Test head coach

After the Stokes-McCullum pair inspired a run of 10 wins out of their first 11 games in charge, England have failed to maintain the same consistency. The scrutiny over McCullum intensified after England's 1-4 loss to Australia in Ashes 2025-26 and recent 1-3 loss to New Zealand at home.

Reacting to McCullum's exit, Stokes revealed he was left stunned. “I was [surprised],” said Stokes on For The Love of Cricket podcast, which is hosted by his former teammates Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler.

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"If I hadn't made the decision that I made four weeks ago, Baz would still be coach. So it's my fault!" added the 35-year-old. During his tenure as the head coach of the Test team, England won 27 matches, lost 20 and drew twice under McCullum. However, he is still the white ball head coach.

Also Read | Ben Stokes retires from international cricket amidst ENG vs NZ 3rd Test

Asked if he had any discussions with McCullum after their respective exits, Stoke added, "When I told Baz (about his own retirement) he was making toast and I just went 'oh, I'm done', I'd obviously had discussions with him anyway and then told him over toast.

“Then, again, he was like 'yeah, I've been given the tap on the shoulder' and I was like 'oh'. But he's still very excited and very happy to be moving forward with the white-ball because he's doing a very good job there.”

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Ben Stokes reveals coaching ambition However, Stokes also revealed that he is currently doing a level three coaching and would like to coach the national team one day. "I'm doing my level three coaching now while I'm still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I'm not playing any more, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done," Stokes said.

Also Read | Fleming frontrunner to replace fellow McCullum as England's new Test head coach

"I want to be a coach. I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I would do a pretty good job at it because now I have an understanding of responsibility on the shoulders. I don't actually mind making big decisions," added the all-rounder.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in