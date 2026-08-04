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‘It's my fault’ - Ben Stokes takes complete responsibility of Brendon McCullum's exit as England men's Test team coach

Two weeks after Ben Stoke announced his retirement from international cricket, Test team head coach Brendon McCullum as sacked following England's poor show in red-ball cricket in recent times.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Aug 2026, 03:56 PM IST
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Brendon McCullum has been removed as the head coach of England men's Test team a short while after Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.
Brendon McCullum has been removed as the head coach of England men's Test team a short while after Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket. (Reuters)
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The whole cricket fraternity came to a standstill when Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of England's home Test series against New Zealand last month. Having being appointed as the Test captain in 2022, Stokes along with head coach Brendon McCullum reshaped England's approach in red-ball cricket - playing aggressive and with intent.

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However, two weeks after Stokes announced his retirement, McCullum was sacked from his red-ball job with fellow New Zealander Stephen Fleming taking over. Joe Root has been reappointed as England Test captain. McCullum's sacking comes after England's recent poor show.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum steps down as England men's Test head coach

After the Stokes-McCullum pair inspired a run of 10 wins out of their first 11 games in charge, England have failed to maintain the same consistency. The scrutiny over McCullum intensified after England's 1-4 loss to Australia in Ashes 2025-26 and recent 1-3 loss to New Zealand at home.

Reacting to McCullum's exit, Stokes revealed he was left stunned. “I was [surprised],” said Stokes on For The Love of Cricket podcast, which is hosted by his former teammates Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler.

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"If I hadn't made the decision that I made four weeks ago, Baz would still be coach. So it's my fault!" added the 35-year-old. During his tenure as the head coach of the Test team, England won 27 matches, lost 20 and drew twice under McCullum. However, he is still the white ball head coach.

Also Read | Ben Stokes retires from international cricket amidst ENG vs NZ 3rd Test

Asked if he had any discussions with McCullum after their respective exits, Stoke added, "When I told Baz (about his own retirement) he was making toast and I just went 'oh, I'm done', I'd obviously had discussions with him anyway and then told him over toast.

“Then, again, he was like 'yeah, I've been given the tap on the shoulder' and I was like 'oh'. But he's still very excited and very happy to be moving forward with the white-ball because he's doing a very good job there.”

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Ben Stokes reveals coaching ambition

However, Stokes also revealed that he is currently doing a level three coaching and would like to coach the national team one day. "I'm doing my level three coaching now while I'm still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I'm not playing any more, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done," Stokes said.

Also Read | Fleming frontrunner to replace fellow McCullum as England's new Test head coach

"I want to be a coach. I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I would do a pretty good job at it because now I have an understanding of responsibility on the shoulders. I don't actually mind making big decisions," added the all-rounder.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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