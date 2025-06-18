‘It’s not fair’: Jasprit Bumrah speaks about not becoming Test captain for Team India | Watch

It was Jasprit Bumrah’s decision to skip the leadership roles of Team India. The ace fast bowler told the BCCI not to consider him for the Test captaincy as his back problems needed careful management, informed Bumrah himself.

With Rohit Sharma stepping down from Test cricket, the BCCI chose Shubman Gill to lead the team in the five-match series against England starting on June 20 in Leeds. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that giving Bumrah the captain’s role would add too much pressure.

Bumrah, 31, said he had spoken to doctors and his surgeon. Then, he decided it was smarter to focus on managing his fitness.

Jassi captained two Test matches in Australia in 2024 when Rohit was unavailable. But, then, he suffered a serious back injury in the final Test. That injury kept him out of action for three months.

Bumrah, who won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2024, has had several back issues and even had surgery in 2023. He believes a Test captain must be fully fit.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Dinesh Karthik told Bumrah that many people, including him, were confused why the BCCI had not chosen Jasprit Bumrah as the Test captain.

“There is no controversy. There is no ‘headlining’ statement that I was sacked or I was not looked after,” Bumrah said with a smile.

Bumrah said he had spoken to the BCCI before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket.

"I came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So, I called the BCCI and said ‘I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role’ because I won’t be able to play all Test matches," Bumrah replied.

“It’s not fair to the team if in a five-test series, three matches somebody else is leading and two matches somebody else is leading. I always wanted to put the team first," he added.

