The hopes of millions of cricket fans in India were shattered on Thursday, as England defeated India by 10 wickets in the second semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. After the match, social media platforms were full of reactions from the cricket fans, with some angry and disappointed and some accepting that it was a game and England outplayed India. Chairman of Mahindra-Group, Anand Mahindra also expressed disappointment over the performance of the Indian team.

“It’s not the losing that hurts, but the manner of losing…The shifting winds of sport can be cruel…Well, we’ll look at it as just another opportunity to Rise…" he tweeted.

Well, we'll look at it as just another opportunity to Rise…

Many share the feeling expressed by Anand Mahindra, that it was more about the intensity of the defeat. England dominated the game from the beginning with some early wickets, including the star Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya provided a responsible partnership to the team, which allowed it to reach a comfortable score of 168/6.

While chasing, the intent shown by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales was magnificent. Both openers came with an ‘everything or nothing approach’ and started punishing Indian bowlers. Whether it was the swing of Arsdeep Singh or the spin of Axar Patel, Buttler and Hales were unstoppable, and both remained undefeated till the end of the assignment and completed a 20-over innings in just 16 overs.

“India is Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack," former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag said in his reaction during the match.

Now, England will take on Pakistan in the World Cup finals on 13 November at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Recent reports also suggest that currently, the weather forecast for Melbourne predicts rain on the day of the finale and also on the reserve day, i.e. 14 November. The match will be expecting more than 90,000 people in attendance.