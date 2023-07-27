I've answered this question a lot of times: Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's overseas Test form2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Rohit Sharma dismisses concerns about Virat Kohli's overseas form, calling them ‘outside noises’ and stating that the team focuses on winning matches, not what others say.
An irked Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hit back at queries on Virat Kohli's overseas form in recent years, dubbing them as "outside noises" not concerning the team.
