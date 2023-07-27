"Look I have answered this question a number of times. We don’t focus too much on what is being said on the outside as they don’t know what conversations we have within the team and we would like to keep it that way. Our focus remains on how to get the best out of every individual in the team and how to help the team win games and series. Now our focus is on the three one-dayers and giving players chances so I would want to keep myself involved with that," Rohit said in a pre-match presentation.