’Iyer is very clear on the field’: Marco Jansen praises skipper after PBKS bowlers dismantle RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Punjab Kings' (PBKS) seamer Marco Jansen led from the front as their bowlers executed plans to perfection, restricting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 95/9 in a rain-curtailed match. With the game reduced to 14 overs per side, the PBKS bowlers made full use of the conditions.

Jansen, who returned impressive figures of 2/10, was the standout performer with the ball. The tall left-arm pacer exploited the extra bounce and pace available on the surface to trouble the RCB batters.

Speaking after the match, Jansen said, "Feel very good. There was a bit of pace and bounce, which all fast bowlers enjoy. Everyone has a role to play, and for me, whatever I need to do, I try and do that to the best of my ability."

He also praised the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer, adding, "Iyer is very clear on the field. We have good chats at training, and it makes a lot easier for us."

The disciplined performance from the PBKS bowling unit ensured that RCB never really found momentum during their innings.

Coming to the match, youngster Nehal Wadhera played a composed and confident knock to guide Punjab Kings to a comfortable win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-affected Indian Premier League 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 96 in a 14-over-a-side contest, PBKS reached 98/5 in 12.1 overs, registering their fifth win of the season. Wadhera remained unbeaten on 33 off just 19 deliveries, laced with three fours and three sixes. Marcus Stoinis sealed the game with a six, providing the finishing touch to a clinical chase.

Punjab got off to a quick start through openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. However, the duo fell in quick succession. Prabhsimran was the first to go, dismissed for 13 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arya followed soon after, scoring 16 off 11 balls before falling to Josh Hazlewood. At that stage, PBKS were 32/2 in 3.4 overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis attempted to stabilise the innings, but both fell cheaply. Iyer was removed for 7 by Hazlewood, who also got the better of Inglis (14 off 17) shortly after to complete a superb three-wicket haul. PBKS were suddenly wobbling at 53/4.

Shashank Singh was dismissed for 1 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leaving PBKS at 81/5. However, Wadhera and Stoinis steadied the ship and ensured there were no further hiccups. Their calm and calculated partnership saw Punjab over the line with 11 balls to spare.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler with figures of 3/14, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with 2/26.

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt opened the innings for RCB. Arshdeep Singh removed Phil Salt in the very first over for 4. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar joined Virat Kohli in the middle.

In the second over, Rajat Patidar crossed 1000 IPL runs and became the second fastest Indian batter to do so. Arshdeep took early wickets as he removed Virat Kohli in the third over for 1(3), and Liam Livingstone joined Patidar at the crease.

Xavier Bartlett removed Livingstone in the fourth over, for 4. PBKS players took good catches in the power-play, and Jitesh Sharma joined the RCB skipper. Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal removed wicketkeeper/batter Jitesh Sharma for two in the 7th over. RCB kept losing wickets in regular intervals.

RCB's impact player Manoj Bhandage didn't make any impact with the bat as he was removed by Jansen for one in the ninth over.

Harpreet Brar, playing his first match of this season, took back-to-back wickets in his first over. He removed Bhuvneshwar for 8 and Yash Dayal in the 12th over.

David was the lone warrior for RCB in batting. He smashed three sixes in the final over and scored an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls.

Marco Jansen (2/ 10) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Arshdeep, Chahal, and Brar took two wickets each, and Xavier Bartlett grabbed a wicket.