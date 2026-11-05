Who is Jack Edwards? Australian all-rounder joins CSK in IPL 2027 trade from SRH after maiden ODI five-wicket haul

Chennai Super Kings have completed a four-player trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad, bringing in England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards. In return, CSK have sent left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed and pacer Nathan Ellis to SRH. Livingstone, who cost SRH ₹13 crore at the last auction, moves to CSK on a reduced fee of ₹6 crore. Edwards joins at his existing fee of ₹3 crore.

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Who is Jack Edwards? Jack Edwards is a 26-year-old right-arm medium-pace bowling all-rounder from New South Wales. He was the only uncapped overseas player signed at the 2026 IPL auction, where SRH outbid CSK to secure him. A foot injury then ruled him out of the entire IPL 2026 season, so he has yet to make his IPL debut. He is a regular for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, has featured for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket under Ricky Ponting, and has toured India multiple times with Australia A.

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Jack Edwards’ international breakthrough Jack Edwards made his T20I debut for Australia earlier this year against Pakistan. He then earned an ODI call-up for the South Africa series as a late injury replacement. On debut in Durban, he went wicketless, but in his second ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, he claimed a maiden five-wicket haul of 5/67. That spell included the wickets of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and David Miller as the Proteas posted a big total. The performance highlighted his ability to deliver in high-pressure white-ball conditions and raised his stock ahead of the IPL.

The CSK-SRH trade and squad impact Jack Edwards now gets a fresh start with five-time champions CSK. With Khaleel Ahmed moving to SRH, where he previously played between 2018 and 2021, CSK will rely on Mukesh Choudhary and Gurjapneet Singh for left-arm pace options. Khaleel is expected to partner T Natarajan, another left-arm seamer SRH acquired via trade, in the Orange Army’s attack. Nathan Ellis, who managed only one appearance for CSK across two seasons because of injury, will also turn out for SRH after a recent stint with Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.

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Livingstone brings extensive T20 experience. He has scored 8,595 runs and taken 171 wickets across 370 games with a mix of off-spin and leg-spin. More recently, he scored 219 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 128.82 for Glasgow Cosmic in the European T20 Premier League.

Looking ahead to IPL 2027 The trade arrives as franchises finalise their retention lists. The deadline has been pushed back two days to 17 November so it does not clash with the fifth India-New Zealand ODI. The day-long mini-auction itself is set for 16 December in Goa. For CSK, Edwards offers a versatile seam-bowling option who can also contribute with the bat, while SRH strengthen their pace resources with familiar faces.

Jack Edwards’ journey from uncapped auction pick to international five-for and now a CSK squad member shows how quickly fortunes can change in the IPL trading window. Fans in Chennai will get their first look at him in yellow next season.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.