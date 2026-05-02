Jackie Shroff boosts morale of players at National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff expressed his happiness at attending the National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026 in Greater Noida on Saturday.

Jackie Shroff met the participating teams of the Wheelchair Cricket Championship and boosted their morale before the start of the tournament.

The actor inaugrated the tournament with the lamp lighting ceremony along with the organisers. He also posed with the players before the start of the tournament.

The 'Hero' actor also unveiled the trophy at the start of the tournament.

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Post-match, Jackie Shroff addressed the media here, saying that he feels happy about the tournament and expressed his wish to visit each year to increase the morale of the players.

"I want that every year, whenever they call me, I will definitely come. That is why I am enjoying it. They are showing that if you don't have legs, it doesn't mean you don't have a will. If you have a will, you can go anywhere, and they are showing that. They are diving on the field, doing run outs, bowling and fielding. They are gems to watch," he said.

The actor also urged people to sponsor such tournaments for the welfare of players with disabilities.

"I want that they get sponsors. I want that they get some money in their house too. Big companies should sponsor them," Shroff said.

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On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be next seen in the film 'Welcome to the Jungle.' It is directed by Ahmed Khan and features an ensemble cast of over 30 actors.