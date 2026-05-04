Jacob Bethell learns cricket culture in India, opens up on adapting to IPL standards & impact of Virat Kohli at RCB

It hasn't been a month since former England captain Sir Alastair Cook asked Jacob Bethell to reconsider returning to playing county cricket with Warwickshire, rather than “sitting on his arse…not doing anything” Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A left-handed dynamic batting all-rounder, Bethell was kept as a second choice to RCB opener and fellow Englishman Phil Salt.

A finger injury to Salt has opened the gates for Bethell. Although the youngest-ever to lead England hasn't been able to make a mark in the three games he has played so far in IPL 2026, but Bethell is already enjoying his time at RCB, batting with Virat Kohli and the cricket culture in India.

Also Read | Jacob Bethell replaces injured Phil Salt in RCB playing XI vs GT IPL 2026

"I grew up in Barbados, always with a bat and ball. Around 10–12, I started taking it seriously. I moved to England for school, progressed to Warwickshire, and signed my first contract in 2021. A stress fracture set me back, but I came back strong, earned an England call-up, and then arrived in Bengaluru,” Bethell said while reflecting on his journey.

Known for his explosive stroke-play and gun fielding from his U-19 days, Bethell quickly established himself as a multi-format player and achieved a rare milestone of scoring centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is at just 23.

The highlight of his short career was a blistering 105 off just 48 balls against India in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2026, thus cementing his reputation as one of the most destructive young talents in world cricket. But playing at IPL is a different ball game altogether.

“When I got to RCB, I was curious about the experience. Watching Virat, Rajat, and speaking to DK, I realised the game shifts here. It’s played at a high tempo; you have to be aggressive and brave,” said Bethell, while looking back at his IPL journey so far.

Jacob Bethell's learnings from Virat Kohli Bethell had joined RCB for ₹2.60 crore during the 2025 mega auction. But his journey was limited to just two games, before being ruled out due to injury. But RCB kept their faith on Bethell. From watching Kohli bat from the bench to walking to bat with the former skipper, the Englishman has learnt a lot from the biggest poster boy in the world cricket.

“Watching Virat chase, you understand the art of batting, how to control a chase and stay not out. It’s about shifting gears based on the situation,” noted Bethell. He also spoke on his approach in IPL, stating this is the tournament to learn and improve.

“I wanted to be better than last year. Whether you play a few games or many, it’s about hunger. This is the marquee tournament, if you don’t improve here, when will you?” added Bethell, who was bemused with the passion for the game in thie part of the world at such a young age.

“People here love talking about cricket. It’s more hands-on, with more information shared. The passion and volume of cricket at a young age is incredible," he said. “Walking out with Virat, hearing the crowd, it was loud. You have to stay completely switched on,” concluded Bethell when asked about his experience in front of a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jacob Bethell in for a longer stint in IPL 2026 With Salt returning back to United Kingdom for scans, Bethell is in for a longer rope that last year. According to a Cricinfo report, Salt is likely to have damaged a finger on his left hand while trying to save a boundary against Delhi Capitals on April 18 at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have not spoken publicly on Salt's injury.

It was also learnt that Salt's injury has allowed him to spend time with his family and the right-hander has already underwent scans on his finger. Both RCB and Salt are hopeful of returning to IPL 2026 later this month although a date is yet to be specified by the defending champions.