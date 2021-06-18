NEW DELHI: Australian bottled wine brand Jacob’s Creek on Friday announced that it has partnered with International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official wine partner. The three-year-long strategic partnership will begin with the inaugural World Test Championship Final 2021 taking place in Southampton, from 18 to 22 June.

As the official wine partner of WTC Final, Jacob’s Creek will have exclusive pouring rights for the event, branding at in-stadia bars, stadium and digital broadcast advertising.

Eric Thomson, global marketing director for Pernod Ricard Winemakers that owns Jacob Creek's trademark said that the brand has a long-standing connection to the world of sport. “As we progress into 2021, sport and supporting sport have never been more important," he added.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC’s chief commercial officer said Jacob’s Creek is a long-term partnership. "Jacob's Creek joins key global brands that have benefitted immensely from their association with our events," he noted.

India is all set to take on New Zealand in the much-anticipated final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) being held at Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting from Friday. The India vs New Zealand match on Friday, 18 June will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

India, led by Virat Kohli, finished on top of the points table, with 12 wins from six series and 520 points. On the other hand, New Zealand finished second with 420 points and seven Test wins in five series.

Keeping its spirit high, New Zealand is in a good form after its recent series win against England, while India is relying on its capable lineup of batsmen including Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.