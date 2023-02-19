Jadeja leads Australia's rout, India take 2-0 series lead
- Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings
Ravindra Jadeja led Australia's demolition with the ball as India triumphed by six wickets inside three days of the second test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series on Sunday.
