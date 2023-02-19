Ravindra Jadeja led Australia's demolition with the ball as India triumphed by six wickets inside three days of the second test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series on Sunday.

Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 115 for victory, India's top order did wobble but the meagre target meant their victory, which came in the second session on day three, was never in doubt.

Skipper Rohit Sharma made 31 and Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 31 not out, scored the winning run in his 100th test.

Earlier, resuming on a promising 61-1, Australia added 52 runs before Jadeja and Ashwin engineered a spectacular collapse.

Asked to open in place of a concussed David Warner, Travis Head drove the third ball of the day from Ashwin for a boundary to signal his attacking intent.

The off-spinner, however, had his revenge three balls later when he drew Head (43) forward to induce an edge that Srikar Bharat collected behind the stumps.

Once Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne (35), the wheels came off Australia's innings with nine of the 11 batsmen posting single digit scores.

On a pitch where spinners ruled the roost, several Australian batsmen fluffed their sweep shots to be either bowled or lbw.

The third test in Indore will begin on March 1.

