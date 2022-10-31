Jadeja to make a comeback against Bangladesh in December2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 09:38 PM IST
Star Indian all rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make a comeback in the Indian team after missing from action since the Asia cup
Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make a comeback in the Indian ODI and test squads against Bangladesh in December. The left armer had been missing in action since sustaining a knee injury during the Asia cup which led him to miss the T 20 World cup as well. Ever since his injury Jadeja has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy.