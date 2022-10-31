Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make a comeback in the Indian ODI and test squads against Bangladesh in December. The left armer had been missing in action since sustaining a knee injury during the Asia cup which led him to miss the T 20 World cup as well. Ever since his injury Jadeja has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy.

The Bangladesh Series will begin with the ODIs on December 4 and end with the second test match on December 26. The selectors have selected a 17 memeber squad owing to lack of time between the Bangladesh series and the New Zealand series.

Meanwhile, senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will make a comeback after resting for T 20 and ODI matches in New Zealand. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both the ODI and Test squads against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited comeback of Jasprit Bumrah will not happen during the Bangladesh series with the pacer yet to recover from the stress fracture on his back. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh pacer Yash Dayal gets his maiden India call-up with his inclusion in the ODI squad.

Talking about the Bumrah's not being picked in the side, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma said, "We need to manage players. We need to look at the workload management of players and we take it very seriously. The NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team is looking after him (Bumrah) very well,"

"He will definitely be part of the side against Australia but we didn't like to hurry his return against Bangladesh. He will be back soon." the Chief selector added.

On some players being rested during the series, Sharma said, "Nobody asked for rest. All the decisions are part of workload management of players. We have reports from the medical team on who to give rest when and how to manage them,"

This is the first time BCCI has announced four squads at once with the Indian cricket board announcing the squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh series at once.

Indian squad against Bangladesh series -

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav