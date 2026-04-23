Jadejas all-round IPL show leads Rajasthan to second spot with 40-run win over Lucknow

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant all-round performance handed Lucknow Super Giants a fourth straight loss in the Indian Premier League and lifted Rajasthan Royals to second in the standings on Wednesday.

The left-handed Jadeja top-scored with an unbeaten 43 off 29 balls on a tricky wicket as he led Rajasthan to 159-6 after Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant had won the toss and elected to field.

“The wicket was not easy to bat on because the ball was seaming and swinging,” Jadeja said after being adjudged player of the match. “In T20 cricket, you never know. In the last over you can cash in and we did … the ball was gripping so when bowling slow, I got some hold and that helped.”

Three of the top four Lucknow batters, including Pant and Aiden Markram, were dismissed without scoring inside the first three overs as the home team was bowled out for 119 to ensure a 40-run win for Rajasthan.

Jadeja stifled the chase further by grabbing the wicket of the struggling Nicholas Pooran for 22 in the 10th over, the batter holing out at mid-on in an attempt to accelerate.

Pooran’s disappointing campaign has included four single-digit scores in seven games.

Opening batter Mitchell Marsh made a fighting 55 while fast bowlers Jofra Archer (3-20) and Nandre Burger (2-27) shared five wickets that left Lucknow skipper Pant disappointed.

“I don’t have answers, the batting has let us down,” Pant said. “We are disappointed as a team, as a group … no excuses out there. Including myself, we could have taken it deeper. As a batting group, we have to put our hands up.”

Earlier, Rajasthan’s aggressive top-order perished inside the first six overs with young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (8) striking two boundaries off his first two balls before falling to fast bowler Mohsin Khan (2-17).

Lucknow seemed to be in control with the Royals on 110-6 in the 16th over but Jadeja and Shubham Dubey (19 off 11 balls) shared a brisk 49-run stand.

Rajasthan has 10 points, one behind Punjab Kings. Lucknow has two wins from seven games and is just above rock-bottom Kolkata Knight Riders.