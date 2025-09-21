Jagan Reddy congratulates Smriti Mandhana after fastest ton by an Indian in ODIs

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana's sensational knock lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the Indian opener smashed a blistering 125 off just 63 balls in the third ODI against Australia. At one stage, India appeared to be cruising in their chase of 413, but the hosts eventually fell short by 43 runs as Australia sealed the series 2-1.

Advertisement

Despite the defeat, Mandhana etched her name in the record books by scoring the fastest century by any Indian in ODI cricket, reaching the milestone in just 50 balls.

Congratulating the star batter, YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy said on X, "Heartiest congratulations to Smriti Mandhana for setting the fastest century record in ODI cricket by any Indian in just 50 balls!"

India's batting wizard Virat Kohli was at the summit of the fastest ODI century for India, following his 52-ball effort against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. However, his reign ended after 12 years at the hands of Mandhana by walloping a century in a mere 50 balls, the fastest among men's and women's ODIs.

During India's pursuit of the 413-run target, Mandhana engineered a batting masterclass and bettered Mooney's feat after storming to the landmark moment in 50 deliveries. The rollicking display is the fastest by an Indian and overall the second-fastest after Australia opener Meg Lanning, who is at the top with a 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.

Advertisement

In the first innings of the third ODI, Australia batter Mooney hammered the joint second-fastest ton in women's ODIs after her swashbuckling display. She upped the ante and blazed her way to the three-digit mark in 57 balls, levelling former Australian cricketer Karen Rolton's record for the second-fastest ton in women ODIs. However, in the next couple of hours, she slipped to third, courtesy of Mandhana's blitzkrieg.

The sizzling performance was Mandhana's fourth ton in the ongoing calendar year, and this is the second time she has orchestrated it after her exploits last year. Mandhana has 13 ODI centuries, the joint second-highest alongside New Zealand's Suzie Bates and two shy of Lanning's tally of 15. In the second ODI, she clobbered 117 in 91 deliveries, which laid the platform for India's imposing 102-run win. It is the second time she has thwacked back-to-back centuries, with the first instance occurring in 2024. She is the first Indian to achieve the feat twice. (ANI)