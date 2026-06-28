Who is Jai Moondra? Indian-origin Ireland pacer claims 3-wicket haul in IND vs IRE 2nd T20I

In the second T20I of India’s tour of Ireland, left-arm pacer Jai Moondra produced a dream spell that put the hosts in a commanding position. The Rajasthan-born bowler, who has made Ireland his home, took three quick wickets in just two overs to leave India reeling early in their chase.

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Who is Jai Moondra? Jai Moondra was born and raised in Tonk, Rajasthan. He moved to Ireland in 2021 to complete a master’s degree in electronics and communication. While studying, he played domestic cricket for Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin and worked at Intel.

The pull of the game remained strong. Moondra eventually left his corporate job to focus fully on cricket. His dedication earned him a place in Ireland’s T20I squad for the series against India. At 29, he has become a fine example of persistence and belief.

Jai Moondra’s devastating early spell rocks India Ireland batted first and posted 154/8, with Harry Tector 53 (47) top-scoring. When India began their chase, Jai Moondra was brought into the attack and struck immediately.

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In a brilliant two-over burst, he claimed three wickets for just nine runs. He trapped Sanju Samson leg before with his first delivery of the spell. Abhishek Sharma was caught by Matt Hollard off the next over. Moondra then trapped Shreyas Iyer leg before to complete his three-wicket haul.

India slipped to 21/3 in three overs. Moondra’s economy of 4.50 showed excellent control against a strong Indian batting line-up.

“Unreal Feeling” - Jai Moondra on playing at the highest level Jai Moondra spoke about the special feeling of stepping onto the international stage ahead of the 2nd T20I clash.

“It was an amazing feeling going out, stepping on international platform, testing yourself against the best in the world. And it was an unreal feeling. Can't describe in one word, but it's a different feeling, and I have taken it in my book.”

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He gave full credit to the team’s planning and support. “Well, I probably would say the team plan, what they have been given to me, and what they were telling me. It's more credit to the lads and the coaches that have been training with me, giving them the ability to execute the plan, whatever the outcome. Just stick to your plan, your basics, and what you have been working. Just trust that.”

On adapting to the demands of international cricket, he said, “Well, after Friday, I had a good rest and reset day. And for today, just going with the same. Don't try to change anything. Just adapt to the situation, read. International platform is a tricky one. You can have a one day up and down. So just adapt to the situations and do what team is suggesting.”

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.