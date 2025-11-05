Jai Shree Ram, Fit India and more: What PM Modi discussed with Women in Blue after historic World Cup win

On November 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India’s Women’s World Cup-winning team at his residence, Lok Kalyan Marg, to celebrate their historic victory. He congratulated the players for their remarkable comeback after facing three early defeats and social media trolling.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur fondly recalled meeting the prime minister in 2017 without a trophy. She said it had felt special to return now as champions. She said they hope to meet him more often.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana thanked PM Modi for motivating and inspiring the team. She said his encouragement had helped empower girls, now excelling in every field with confidence and pride.

Harmanpreet Kaur asked PM Modi how he always stayed in the present. He replied that it had become his habit over time.

Modi also mentioned Harleen’s famous 2021 catch against England. He spoke about Harmanpreet keeping the final match ball as a lucky charm. The prime minister also commented on Amanjot Kaur’s memorable fumbled catch. After catching the ball, she must have seen the trophy in her mind, he added.

According to Kranti Gaud, her brother is a big fan of PM Modi, who then warmly invited them to meet him. The prime minister encouraged the players to promote the Fit India movement, especially among young girls.

Modi urged the world champions to visit schools and inspire students to stay active. He emphasised the dangers of obesity and the importance of maintaining good health.

Deepti Sharma also recalled his 2017 advice to keep working hard to achieve their dreams. The Player of the Tournament shared that she had been eagerly waiting to meet PM Modi again.

PM Modi spoke about Sharma writing “Jai Shree Ram” on her Instagram bio. He also referred to her Hanuman tattoo. According to Deepti, the tattoo gives her strength.

Harmanpreet and Smriti flaunt tattoo While Deepti Sharma has a Hanuman tattoo, Harmanpreet Kaur is celebrating India Women’s first-ever World Cup win with a special tattoo featuring the World Cup trophy and the number “2025” for the year of victory. It also has “52”, representing India’s 52-run win over South Africa in the final. She proudly shared the tattoo photo on Instagram, calling it a symbol of India’s triumph.

Interestingly, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also has the same tattoo on her right forearm even though she hasn’t posted about it publicly. Fans spotted Smriti’s tattoo in a BCCI Women's video on Twitter (now X).

While this was the first time India Women won the ODI World Cup, it was overall the third time for Team India. Earlier, India Men won it in 1983 and 2011.