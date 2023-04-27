Hello User
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Jaiswal's fiery fifty guide RR to 202/5 against CSK

Jaiswal's fiery fifty guide RR to 202/5 against CSK

1 min read . 09:19 PM IST PTI
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match

  • Young Dhruv Jurel smashed 34 off 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power RR past the 200-run mark.

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a 43-ball 77 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 202 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared 86 runs in 8.2 overs as RR made a brilliant start.

Young Dhruv Jurel smashed 34 off 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power RR past the 200-run mark.

For CSK, Tushar Dehpande picked up two wickets giving away 42 runs from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77; Tushar Deshpande 2/42).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

