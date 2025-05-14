Jake Fraser-McGurk withdraws from IPL 2025, coach reveals the reason

Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has withdrawn from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, with Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman replacing him in the squad.

Shanon Young, coach of Fraser-McGurk, shared the 23-year-old's plight with TimesofIndia.com.

“He was shaken more than most. Not surprising given he is the youngest of the tourists, and he was quite uneasy the day before the game and then obviously after we were evacuated and then the subsequent trip back to Delhi. He wasn't in a good way, and I am very thankful I was there to help him through that. It was hard enough for a 50-year-old well-travelled man, let alone a kid,” Young shared.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 in Dharamshala was abandoned due to security reasons.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, IPL 2025 Jake Fraser-McGurk's 2nd season in IPL was a forgettable one. The Australian batter just scored 55 runs in his 6 appearances and was later dropped from the playing XI. He grabbed everyone's attention in IPL 2024 by smashing 330 runs in just 9 innings at an unbelievable strike rate of 234.04. The second season is usually the challenging one for newcomers, and Fraser-McGurk's IPL 2025 performance proved conventional wisdom.

Delhi Capitals' overseas player availability issue Australia's Mitchell Starc and South Africa's Tristan Stubbs are part of the World Test Championship final, starting on June 11. The availability of the two vital players is not yet clear and their presence can make or break Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes.