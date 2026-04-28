Jake Weatherald returns to two-time defending Sheffield Shield champions South Australia

Adelaide [Australia], April 28 (ANI): Jake Weatherald has made a surprise return from Tasmania to South Australia, with the reigning two-time Sheffield Shield champions confirming seven new additions to their squad for the upcoming season, according to cricket.com.au.

The left-hander is centrally contracted by Cricket Australia, meaning he sits outside the domestic salary cap and can choose his state. However, because he still had two years remaining on his Tasmania deal after signing an extension last April, he needed the state's approval to complete the move.

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After failing to break into Tasmania's red-ball side in 2023-24, Weatherald produced a stunning turnaround the next summer, piling up 906 runs--including three centuries--to push himself into international contention.

The 31-year-old made his Test debut in Perth last November and featured in all five Ashes Tests as Australia secured a 4-1 series victory. He scored 201 runs at an average of 22.33, with his top score of 72 coming in the first innings of the Gabba match.

Jake Weatherald thanked Cricket Tasmania for the opportunity of playing for them, crediting the coaching staff and program for helping him improve his game and achieve his goal of playing Test cricket for Australia.

"I would like to thank Cricket Tasmania for the opportunity to come down and not only play but be a part of a fantastic program. Jeff (Vaughan, head coach), Sall(iann Beams, high performance manager) and the entire program in general welcomed me in and have allowed to me to reach a new level of cricket which greatly assisted in realising my Australian Test dreams," Weatherald said in a statement.

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South Australia men's squad for 2026-27:

Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (CA), Brendan Doggett (CA), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Gilkes, Travis Head (CA), Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Noah McFadyen, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, Campbell Thompson, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Mackenzie Harvey, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald (CA). Rookies: Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Hayden Schiller.

Ins: Matthew Gilkes (NSW), Noah McFadyen, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Weatherald (Tasmania), Thomas Brown, Kane Halfpenny, Hayden Schiller.