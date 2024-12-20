Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali showed great sportsmanspirit after he refused to take the third run following Obed McCoy's injury in the third T20I against West Indies at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday. The incident unfolded on the 14th over of Bangladesh innings.

Reacting to a fullish delivery from Gudakesh Motie, Jaker swiped over mid wicket. McCoy covers a good length to his left and dived forward, attempting for the catch. The West Indian failed to hold on to the catch and injured his shoulder in the process. McCoy was down with pain.

Jaker and Shamim Hossain completed two runs and the third run was on. But seeing McCoy injured, the former decided not to run for the third. Jaker's gesture caught the attention outside with the commentators praising the Bangladeshi youngster for his sportsmanspirit.

Bangladesh script history in Caribbean Meanwhile, Jaker remained not out for 72 in 41 deliveries, thus pushing Bangladesh to 189/7 in 20 overs. Parvez Hossain Emon was the second-highest top-scorer for Bangladesh with 39 runs. In reply, the visiting bowlers put up a disciplined show to bowl West Indies out for just 109 in 16.4 overs to win the game by 80 runs and whitewash West Indies for the first time in T20Is. Bangladesh had won the first two games.

