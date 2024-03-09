James Anderson becomes 1st pacer and 3rd bowler to take 700 test wickets, Sachin Tendulkar calls it ‘simply magnificent’
IND vs ENG 5th Test: The English pacer who will be turning 42 this July achieved this remarkable milestone on 9 March during the Day 3 of the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala.
England's James Anderson has etched his name in history books as he has become the first-ever pacer in the history of the sport to complete 700 wickets in Test cricket. He has also become the third bowler to do so. He is behind Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Australia's late Shane Warne (708 wickets).
Calling his feat phenomenal, Harsh Bhogle said, “When you take 700 wickets, you inhabit the stars. This is simply phenomenal from Jimmy Anderson."
Meanwhile, Anderson's long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad retired after last year's Ashes series against Australia in England at the age of 37 with 604 Test wickets, however, Anderson kept going and has proved his worth on the current tour.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters, ANI)
