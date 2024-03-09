England's James Anderson has etched his name in history books as he has become the first-ever pacer in the history of the sport to complete 700 wickets in Test cricket. He has also become the third bowler to do so. He is behind Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Australia's late Shane Warne (708 wickets). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The English pacer who will be turning 42 this July achieved this remarkable milestone on 9 March during the Day 3 of the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala. Anderson reached the milestone in his 187th Test by removing India's Kuldeep Yadav on day 3.

In 2002, Anderson made his Test debut for England. He now has a feat of 700 wickets in 187 Test matches. These have come at an average of 26.52 and a strike rate of 56.9, with 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls to his name. His best bowling figures in an inning are 7/42. He is called the "swing king" for his ability to move the ball both ways, Anderson averages under 27 and has 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests. He is England's highest wicket-taking bowler in Tests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin Tendulkar talked about his first-ever impression of Anderson when he first saw him play against Australia back in 2002. He wrote on X, "The first time I saw Anderson play was in Australia in 2002, and his control over the ball looked special. Nasser Hussain spoke very highly of him back then and today, I am sure, he would say, "Maine bola tha" -- that he had called it so early. 700 test wickets is a stellar achievement. A fast bowler playing for 22 years and performing so consistently to be able to take 700 wickets would have sounded like fiction until Anderson actually made it happen. Simply magnificent! #INDvENG."

Calling his feat phenomenal, Harsh Bhogle said, “When you take 700 wickets, you inhabit the stars. This is simply phenomenal from Jimmy Anderson."

Meanwhile, Anderson's long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad retired after last year's Ashes series against Australia in England at the age of 37 with 604 Test wickets, however, Anderson kept going and has proved his worth on the current tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters, ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!