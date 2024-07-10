England's opening Test against West Indies at Lord's is the last one for the prolific fast bowler James Anderson. The retiring English cricketer became only the third bowler – after spinners Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) – to reach 700 Test wickets earlier this year during England's five-Test tour of India.

Former English pacer Stuart Broad said that the 41-year-old could have half an eye on overtaking the late Australian great Shane Warne's tally of 708 wickets. He, however, added that Anderson's real focus would still be on England winning the match.

Stuart Broad is a long-time bowling partner of James Anderson and had made an emotional exit across London at The Kia Oval last summer.

On Anderson's impending retirement, Broad was quoted by Sky Sports as saying, “He might have half an eye on Shane Warne's Test wicket tally of 708 if he has a really good week but he will just want to walk off the pitch winning the game."

"I know he is nearly 42 and this will be his 188th Test but he will feel some nerves this week, no doubt. He won't shy away from that. He'll know a lot of eyes are on him and that people will be hoping and wishing he does something really special," Broad said.

James Anderson has taken a record 119 Test wickets at Lord's – six more than Stuart Broad – with seven five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7-42 against West Indies in 2017, Sky Sports reported.

James Anderson got to bowl on the first day of his 188th and final Test after England won the toss and chose to field first against the West Indies in the series opener at Lord's on Wednesday.

The second Test of the series will be played from Thursday, July 18 to Monday, July 22 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham and the third and final match of the series will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 26 to July 30.

This series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

