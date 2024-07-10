Will James Anderson surpass Shane Warne's test wicket tally in farewell match against West Indies? Stuart Broad says...
On Anderson's impending retirement, his long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad said the English cricketer might have half an eye on the late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's Test wicket tally of 708.
England's opening Test against West Indies at Lord's is the last one for the prolific fast bowler James Anderson. The retiring English cricketer became only the third bowler – after spinners Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) – to reach 700 Test wickets earlier this year during England's five-Test tour of India.