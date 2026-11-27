Jamie Overton produced a spell that defined the night as England beat Australia by seven wickets in the third T20I at the Gabba on Friday. The seamer’s career-best figures of 5 for 12 helped bundle the hosts out for 108 in just 16.5 overs, the lowest total Australia have ever recorded in a home T20 international. England then chased down the Rain-revised Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target of 98 to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Harry Brook’s call to bowl sets the tone Harry Brook won the toss and chose to bowl under cloudy Brisbane skies. The decision paid off almost immediately. it made 11 before Liam Dawson had him caught low at mid-on by Jamie Overton. Sam Harper top-scored with a brisk 26 off 14 balls, including three sixes, but Overton ran back from mid-on to take a sharp catch off Dawson in the sixth over, leaving Australia 55 for 2. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had raced to 22 off 11 balls, then holed out to Tom Banton at long-on as Australia slipped to 65 for 3.

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Jamie Overton’s five-wicket haul after the thumb blow The collapse accelerated once Jamie Overton found his rhythm. He hit Tim David on the forearm with a delivery clocked at 142 km/h. The very next ball, David hooked a 145 km/h bouncer straight to Henry Crocombe at fine leg and was dismissed for 6.

Joel Davies was dropped by Adil Rashid at gully on nought, only to top-edge a short ball to Sam Curran and depart for 3. Nikhil Chaudhary smashed a drive into Overton’s left thumb and survived on 19 when the chance went down, but he chipped the next delivery to Banton at long-on. Ben Dwarshuis edged a full, fast ball behind to Jordan Cox for a four-ball duck. That double-wicket maiden completed Overton’s 5 for 12 from four overs.

Jamie Overton becomes the second player from England to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is Only Sam Curran’s 5 for 10 against Afghanistan in Perth in 2022 is better for England in T20Is, making Jamie Overton just the second Englishman to claim a five-wicket haul in the format. Liam Dawson finished with an excellent 3 for 16, while Sam Curran took the final wicket.

“it’s just a bruise. I thought it was a lot worse because I couldn’t move it as soon as I got hit,” Overton said at the innings break. “For me, I have been pretty consistent with how I’m bowling. Bowl short and into the wicket. But doing the basics well. Hit the top of the stumps and mix it up with some slower balls.”

Australia finish on a historic low Mitchell Owen was run out for 17 by Phil Salt and Jordan Cox, Adam Zampa edged behind for 3, and Curran cleaned up Billy Stanlake for a duck to close the innings at 108.

Australia’s previous lowest home T20I total had been 111 against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2022. Harper, Fraser-McGurk and Owen were the only batters to reach double figures as England’s seamers dominated.

England complete a comfortable chase Rain interrupted England’s reply twice. Riley Meredith removed Phil Salt for 5, Harry Brook for 9 and Aneurin Donald for a rapid 32 off 13 balls, leaving England 49 for 3 before the second delay. The target was cut to 98 from 17 overs.

Tom Banton and Jordan Cox then steered England home with seven wickets and more than five overs remaining, sealing a comfortable victory built on Overton’s earlier destruction.