Jammu and Kashmir eyes maiden Ranji Trophy title, CM Omar Abdullah flies to Hubballi to cheer UT team

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday flew to Hubballi to witness the Union Territory's cricket team's historical Ranji Trophy championship. moment, which should come at some point on Saturday, 28 February.

“On our way to Hubli to cheer the J&K cricket team as they play the final of the Ranji Trophy,” Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, accompanied by a picture in the flight.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir are on the cusp of glory after ending the day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 title decider match with a big lead of 477 runs over Karnataka at Hubballi on Friday.

“They’ve already made lakhs of people so very proud of their achievements by reaching the final. I’m really looking forward to spending the day tomorrow in the stands cheering them on,” Omar said.

On Friday, the fourth day of the match, Karnataka started on 220/5 against Jammu and Kashmir's first-innings total of 584. This is Jammu and Kashmir's first final in the Ranji Trophy. Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal added 30 runs to his overnight score of 130 runs and kept his team in the game, but Sahil Lotra dismissed Kruthik Krishna at the score of 36 runs, breaking a 79-run partnership.

Advertisement

Vidhyadhar Patil spent some time on the crease but lost his wicket to Sunil Kumar in the 84th over.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir qualify for maiden Ranji Trophy final

Vijaykumar Vyshak added 22 runs with Agarwal, but the man of the moment, Auqib Nabi Dar, found Agarwal in front of the wickets to get the most important wicket of the match. Mayank made 160 runs off 266 balls with the help of 21 fours.

Auqib got rid of Shikhar Shetty (0) and Yudhvir Singh Charak got the final wicket of Prasidh Krishna (4) to bundle them out for 293 runs in 93.3 overs. Jammu and Kashmir took a big lead of 291 runs, which may play a big role in the match.

Auqib Nabi Dar – the J-K Cricket's Poster Boy Auqib, a 29-year-old right-arm medium-pace bowler from Baramulla in north Kashmir, has turned out to be this tournament's sensation, earning praises from many former cricketers. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was all praises for Auqib Nabi as the key bowler.

Advertisement

“J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them … tuff environment makes tuff people. Auqib nabi on his way to national colours .. england is the place to start in the summer [sic],” Ganguly wrote on social media.

J-K started their second innings with Yawer Hassan and Qamran Iqbal. Krishna dismissed Hassan (1), and Vyshak dismissed the centurion in the first innings, Shubham Pundir (4) early.

Captain Paras Dogra lost his wicket on a beautiful delivery from Krishna after making 16 runs.

Abdul Samad (32 off 70 balls) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Iqbal before losing his wicket to Shreyas Gopal.

Sahil Lotra (16 not out off 41 balls) and Iqbal (94 not out off 160 balls) were unbeaten at the time of stumps on Day 4 as Jammu and Kashmir strengthened their lead to 477 runs.

Advertisement

J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them.

They need to bat well on the fifth and final day of the match, and the Paras Dogra-led side can win their first-ever Ranji Trophy title on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir created history in West Bengal's Kalyani city, defeating Bengal by six wickets to reach their maiden Ranji Trophy final.

(With agency inputs)