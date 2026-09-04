JAP vs IND: Why world champions India are facing 41st-ranked Japan in a men's T20I just days before Asian Games 2026?

Ranked no.1 in the world in the shortest format, the Indian men's cricket team will take on lowly-ranked Japan in an historic T20I on September 22, the BCCI announced on Friday. The lone T20I will formulate the Suzuki Cup, to be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

Although India have faced Japan only once at the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2020 previously, this will be the first time a senior Indian cricket team is taking in Japan in a T20I - thus making it a historic occasion for both the countries and the cricket boards.

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The match also offers India a perfect opportunity to get some match practice ahead of the Asian Games 2026. The men's cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 will begin on September 24, with India starting their campaign on September 28 against an yet to be finalised opponent.

It must be mentioned that the Sano International Cricket Ground will not host a single cricket game of the Asian Games 2026. The India vs Japan t20I will start at 9:30 AM IST. India are the most successful T20I side in the world with three titles, including two consecutive wins in 2024 and 2026.

Why India are playing against Japan in cricket? The Japan vs India T20I is a part of the “Sport 75” initiative between the two countries. “The match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Indian PM Narendra Modi,” the BCCI said in a release.

“It aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036,” the release further added. Notably, Japan are way below India in ICC T20I Rankings at 41st.

What did BCCI and JCA say? Reacting to the announcement, Japan Cricket Association (JCA) CEO Naoki Miyaji said it's a landmark moment for the game of cricket in the country. “To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to then home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association," Miyaji said.

"We thank the BCCI for working with us towards this goal and greatly look forward to welcoming the passion of Indian cricket fans, and we actively encourage any local Japanese people curious about cricket to come and cheer on our team in what will be a truly memorable occasion,” he added.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called it a significant moment for cricket. "This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.

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