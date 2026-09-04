JAP vs IND: Why world champions India are facing 41st-ranked Japan in a men's T20I just days before Asian Games 2026?

Ranked no.1 in the world in the shortest format, the Indian men's cricket team will take on lowly-ranked Japan in an historic T20I on September 22, the BCCI announced on Friday. The lone T20I will formulate the Suzuki Cup, to be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

Advertisement

Although India have faced Japan only once at the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2020 previously, this will be the first time a senior Indian cricket team is taking in Japan in a T20I - thus making it a historic occasion for both the countries and the cricket boards.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir to call shots on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Duleep Trophy final

The match also offers India a perfect opportunity to get some match practice ahead of the Asian Games 2026. The men's cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 will begin on September 24, with India starting their campaign on September 28 against an yet to be finalised opponent.

It must be mentioned that the Sano International Cricket Ground will not host a single cricket game of the Asian Games 2026. The India vs Japan t20I will start at 9:30 AM IST. India are the most successful T20I side in the world with three titles, including two consecutive wins in 2024 and 2026.

Advertisement

Why India are playing against Japan in cricket? The Japan vs India T20I is a part of the “Sport 75” initiative between the two countries. “The match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Indian PM Narendra Modi,” the BCCI said in a release.

Advertisement

“It aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036,” the release further added. Notably, Japan are way below India in ICC T20I Rankings at 41st.

What did BCCI and JCA say? Reacting to the announcement, Japan Cricket Association (JCA) CEO Naoki Miyaji said it's a landmark moment for the game of cricket in the country. “To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to then home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association," Miyaji said.

"We thank the BCCI for working with us towards this goal and greatly look forward to welcoming the passion of Indian cricket fans, and we actively encourage any local Japanese people curious about cricket to come and cheer on our team in what will be a truly memorable occasion,” he added.

Advertisement

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called it a significant moment for cricket. "This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.

Also Read | India's Bangladesh tour faces fresh uncertainty as BCB hints at date change

“The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead,” Saikia said. “India and Japan share a strong and longstanding relationship and friendship, and we are pleased that cricket will be part of the celebrations marking 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, and we thank the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) for its efforts in making this fixture possible."

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in