Jasdeep Singh out of T20 World Cup 2026? USA's Indian-origin pacer taken to hospital after shoulder injury in warm-ups

In a big blow for the United States of America (USA) ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, pacer Jasdeep Singh has been taken to hospital after the Indian-origin pacer injured his shoulder while attempting to take a diving catch during their warm-up clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

The incident happened during the third over of the New Zealand innings. Trying to play a Ali Khan delivery, Devon Conway didn't get much elevation, with Jasdeep attempting for a dive to catch the ball. But he landed badly on his right shoulder, forcing immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

Such was the impact of the fall, Jasdeep clutched his right shoulder with left hand in pain and it needed some time for him to leave the ground. Such was the extent of the injury that both USA and New Zealand players gathered around Jasdeep to check for the cricketer.

After going off the field at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Jasdeep was immediately taken to the hospital for scans. Although it's too early to say much on the extent of Jasdeep's injury, but initial scenes from the DY Patil Stadium hinted that the 32-year-old looks doubtful for USA's first game against India (February) and even the tournament.

Advertisement

Who is Jasdeep Singh? Born in New York, Jasdeep moved to Punjab, India when he was three with his parents. However, he moved to USA 10 years later and took up cricket as a career. The right-arm medium pacer broke into the senior USA team during the 2015 ICC Americas Division One T20 in Indianapolis.

Although he was in an out of the side for the next few years due to injury, Jasdeep made his full-fledged comeback in 2018 and never looked back. So far, Jasdeep played 45 ODIs and 30 T20Is, taking 54 and 31 wickets respectively. He was a part of USA's T20 World Cup debut in 2024 at home.

During the 2024 edition, Jasdeep played four matches including against India, South Africa and Pakistan, and managed just one wicket. Jasdeep's only scalp was Pakistan's Babar Azam which the USA won. In fact, USA's victory over Pakistan sent the Men in Green out of the tournament.

Advertisement

USA's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule