Jason Gillespie slams Aaqib Javed amid Pakistan's selection chaos — ‘They change their mind daily’

Former Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie has criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman of selectors Aaqib Javed after the board decided to let go of seven players from the England tour.

In a shocking move, the PCB sent seven of Pakistan's players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq, back after the Babar Azam-led side lost the Test series against England.

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Pakistan lost the first Test in Leeds by an innings and 103 runs, followed by a 194-run loss in the second Test at Lord's.

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The third and final Test will be played from 9 September in Birmingham, with Mike Hesson taking over as head coach after Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also sent back.

Gillespie questions Pakistan's selection decisions “I feel for the players, this is these guys livelihoods. From the outside, it looks like they are playing with fear. Salman Ali Agha goes from captaining the team in the first Test against England to being out of the team for the second Test and on the plane home before the third Test. How does that work?," Gillespie, who was Pakistan Test coach for nine months in 2024, told Code Sports.

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Gillespie blamed Javed for the ongoing problems within Pakistan cricket. "It's pretty clear they don't have a selection strategy at all, particularly under Aaqib Javed. They change their mind like they change their pants -- daily," the former Australia pacer added.

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Gillespie also questioned as to how Javed could blame him and former limited-overs coach Gary Kirsten.

“Aaqib Javed came out recently and blamed Gary Kirsten and myself for everything that is going on. Aaqib has been the chairman of selectors for the past two years. We haven't even been there. Somehow, he claims it is our fault. Make sense out of that. I think Javed needs to look at himself in the mirror,” he stated.

"There is definitely no communication between Aaqib Javed, who is meant to be chairman of selectors, and the players, The players who were sacked heard it through family and friends and the media that they had been sacked,” elaborated the former South Australia cricketer.

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As the head coach of Pakistan, Gillespie guided the team to a historic 2-1 Test series win over England at home, as well as a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia in Australia, during his brief spell as head coach of the limited-overs team.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.