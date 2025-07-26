Subscribe

Jasprit Bumrah achieves unwanted Test record in Manchester en route to India pacer's 100 int'l wickets against England

Jasprit Bumrah became the fourth Indian after legendary Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja to take 100 wickets against England in international cricket.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Jul 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Advertisement
India's Jasprit Bumrah looks on during the fourth Test against England.
India's Jasprit Bumrah looks on during the fourth Test against England. (Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah achieved an unwanted Test record in Manchester on Saturday en route to his century of wickets against England in international cricket. Having started the ongoing fourth Test on 98 wickets, Bumrah dismissed Jamie Smith on day three before shattering Lian Dawson's stumps on the fourth day to become the fourth Indian to join the 100-club at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Bumrah thus joined legendary Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja to take 100 wickets against England in international cricket. However, in the process, Bumrah conceded 100-plus runs for the first time in his Test career, since making his India debut in 2018.

Also Read | 'Passion is there, but he has lost his…' - Bumrah tipped to join Kohli, Rohit

In 33 overs that Bumrah bowled during England's first innings, the Indian premier pacer conceded 112 runs for his two wickets. The previous highest that Bumrah conceded in a Test innings was 99.

Against England, Bumrah has taken 74 wickets in Tests, 17 in ODIs and 9 in the shortest format of the game. In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Bumrah now has 14 wickets, on level with teammate Mohammed Siraj to become the joint-highest wicket-taker.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling record vs England

FormatMatchesWicketsBest Figures5-wicket hauls
Tests17746/455
ODIs7176/191
T20Is593/14

India on backfoot in Manchester

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes rocked India early in the second innings to leave the visitors reeling at 1/2 just before lunch. Having started the day on 544/7, England captain Ben Stokes completed his first century in over two years to power the hosts to a mammoth 669 all out, thus taking a lead of 310 runs at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Bumrah benefits massively when theres support at other end, 4th Test slightly beyond India: Trott

With just 15 minutes left before the first break on Day 4, India crumbled under the pressure, with Yashasvi Jaiswal caught in the slips by Joe Root and Sai Sudharsan following him back next ball. Stokes also became only the fourth England player in test history to take five wickets and make a century in the same match, and was the first captain to do so.

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsJasprit Bumrah achieves unwanted Test record in Manchester en route to India pacer's 100 int'l wickets against England
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts