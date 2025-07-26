Jasprit Bumrah achieves unwanted Test record in Manchester en route to India pacer's 100 int'l wickets against England

Jasprit Bumrah achieved an unwanted Test record in Manchester on Saturday en route to his century of wickets against England in international cricket. Having started the ongoing fourth Test on 98 wickets, Bumrah dismissed Jamie Smith on day three before shattering Lian Dawson's stumps on the fourth day to become the fourth Indian to join the 100-club at Old Trafford.

Bumrah thus joined legendary Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja to take 100 wickets against England in international cricket. However, in the process, Bumrah conceded 100-plus runs for the first time in his Test career, since making his India debut in 2018.

In 33 overs that Bumrah bowled during England's first innings, the Indian premier pacer conceded 112 runs for his two wickets. The previous highest that Bumrah conceded in a Test innings was 99.

Against England, Bumrah has taken 74 wickets in Tests, 17 in ODIs and 9 in the shortest format of the game. In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Bumrah now has 14 wickets, on level with teammate Mohammed Siraj to become the joint-highest wicket-taker.

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling record vs England

Format Matches Wickets Best Figures 5-wicket hauls Tests 17 74 6/45 5 ODIs 7 17 6/19 1 T20Is 5 9 3/14 —

India on backfoot in Manchester Meanwhile, Chris Woakes rocked India early in the second innings to leave the visitors reeling at 1/2 just before lunch. Having started the day on 544/7, England captain Ben Stokes completed his first century in over two years to power the hosts to a mammoth 669 all out, thus taking a lead of 310 runs at Old Trafford.

With just 15 minutes left before the first break on Day 4, India crumbled under the pressure, with Yashasvi Jaiswal caught in the slips by Joe Root and Sai Sudharsan following him back next ball. Stokes also became only the fourth England player in test history to take five wickets and make a century in the same match, and was the first captain to do so.