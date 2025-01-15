Jasprit Bumrah advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, to head for Bengaluru soon

Amidst the Board of Control for Cricket in India still holding its cards while announcing the squad for Team India for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been advised bed rest at home, following his swelling in his back subsided, reported Times of India.

During the last Test at Sydney during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2025 against Australia, Bumrah sustained back injuries and was rushed to the hospital for scans. Later, though he returned for the match, he could not bowl in the second innings and India lost the deciding BGT Test match.

Bumrah to visit CoE in Bengaluru: The report added that Bumrah will have to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (Coe) in Bengaluru, though the date is not finalised as of yet.

"Bumrah could go the CoE next week but right now there is no fixed date yet. He has been advised bed rest at home to help the muscles recover and the swelling to subside. Once that is done, future course of action will be ascertained," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Bumrah had a history of back issues and if it aggravates, it is a concerning issue for the BCCI and the panel of selectors, who are yet to figure out the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. In case this is more than swelling, his return could take a little longer.

"Bed rest doesn't sound good. I hope it's not a disc bulge or a muscle swelling which is of a higher grade. This approach has be similar with him - wrap him in cotton wool and preserve the talent like him," the TOI quoted the source as adding.

Meanwhile, former India strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan opined Bumrah's recovery can only be ascertained following a thorough diagnosis, explaining it depends whether the swelling is in the muscle or on disc.

"Swelling happens if there is a tear because of edema formation - which depends on the grade of tear in the muscle. If it's a disc bulge or swelling then recovery also depends on grade, individual capacity, medical intervention and post medical rehab work," he said.

Looking at the details, BCCI can still make the final changes for the squad until 13 February, a week before the CT 2025 begins. Knowing Bumarh is crucial for the team, everything depends on how early he recovers from his back pain.