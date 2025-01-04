Jasprit Bumrah has returned back to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after leaving the ongoing India vs Australia fifth Test midway for medical scans on Saturday. The India captain, who is standing for regular skipper Rohit Sharma, left the ground just after lunch and left the stadium with a team doctor, the visuals of which went viral on social media.

The India pacer looked absolutely fine and while leaving the stadium, also seemed in total comfort. Considering Bumrah is fine, his sudden departure created a lot of speculations. However, according to sports presenter Mayanti Langer, Bumrah had some issues with his back, which went under the knife back in March, 2023, in New Zealand.

In the visuals that emerged recently, Bumrah was seen going up and down the steps at the SCG, much to the excitement of the Indian fans worldwide. However, BCCI is yet to issue an official update on Bumrah.

An unspecified niggle? According to a PTI report, Bumrah underwent precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle. He was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes in total, but his return might have eased worries in the Indian camp ahead of Australia’s second innings.

Virat Kohli led the side in the absence of Bumrah. The pacer has already taken 32 wickets in the series, and had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session.