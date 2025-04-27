Jasprit Bumrah becomes Mumbai Indians’ leading wicket-taker in IPL, overtakes Lasith Malinga

Jasprit Bumrah became the leading wicket-taker of Mumbai Indians in IPL. The Ace pacer took the record from Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga.
Jasprit Bumrah - 171 wickets (139 matches)
Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets (122 matches)
Harbhajan Singh - 127 wickets (136 matches)
Mitchell McClenaghan - 71 wickets (56 matches)
Kieron Pollard - 69 wickets (189 matches)
First wicket - Virat Kohli (2013)
25th wicket - Amit Mishra (2016)
50th wicket - Chris Woakes (2018)
75th wicket - Murali Vijay (2019)
100th wicket - Virat Kohli (2020)
150th wicket - Abishek Porel (2024)
171st wicket - Aiden Markram (2025)
